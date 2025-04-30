Delhi Court Grants Somnath Bharti Permission to Present Additional Evidence

A Delhi court has allowed former Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti to submit additional evidence in a 2014 sexual harassment case against him, a significant development in the high-profile trial.

The additional evidence comprises seven video clips that allegedly pertain to media coverage on prostitution in Delhi, particularly in the Khirki Extension area of Malviya Nagar, as well as purported attempts by Bharti to combat such activities. Special Judge Vishal Gogne also approved the inclusion of documents related to a separate FIR lodged at Malviya Nagar.

Bharti's plea came after a magistrate court in November 2024 rejected his application to introduce further evidence. The 2014 case originates from a complaint by an African woman who claimed that unknown assailants harassed her on January 15-16, 2014, in Khirki Extension, leading to charges under Sections 354 and 354A of the IPC.

