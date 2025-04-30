Left Menu

Empowering Women in Local Governance

The local governance framework reserves a significant number of positions for women, ensuring increased female participation in decision-making. This includes reserved seats for women in various roles such as presidents, vice presidents, and members of local councils, aiming to promote gender equality and empower women in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:44 IST
Empowering Women in Local Governance
  • India

In a move to empower women within local governance structures, a considerable number of leadership roles have been reserved specifically for female candidates. This strategic decision highlights the growing commitment to enhancing gender equality in political representation.

Within this framework, 1,124 seats are reserved for women across various levels of governance. These include positions for 181 AP presidents, 181 AP vice presidents, and 397 Zilla Parishad members, each with a significant portion reserved for women, reflecting a progressive shift towards inclusivity.

By ensuring that women have a strong presence in decision-making processes, this initiative aims to foster a balanced political environment that promotes empowerment and equitable development.

