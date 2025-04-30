Left Menu

Nation Prepares for Landmark Digital Census with Caste Enumeration

The Indian government is set to conduct a census along with caste enumeration, delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The operation, supervised by the Registrar General of India, will be the first digital census allowing self-enumeration. Budget constraints are minimal, with an expected cost exceeding Rs 13,000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:45 IST
Nation Prepares for Landmark Digital Census with Caste Enumeration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is moving forward with a long-awaited decadal census, set to include a detailed caste enumeration for the first time. This decision, announced on Wednesday, aims to overcome the delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming census, which has been postponed for five years, will take its cue from the Registrar General & Census Commissioner of India, an office aligned with the Ministry of Home Affairs. Despite budget allocations signaling possible delays, insiders assure that financial barriers can be addressed promptly.

The 2021 census has been designed as India's first digital enumeration, emphasizing self-enumeration via a newly developed portal. Incorporating various socio-economic queries, the census promises to capture a more comprehensive demographic profile of the nation, surpassing previous exercises in scope and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025