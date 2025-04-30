Left Menu

Mysterious Deaths in Alwar: A Case of Liquor or Health Gone Wrong?

In Alwar district, Rajasthan, six villagers have died under mysterious circumstances, with allegations pointing to spurious liquor. However, authorities have not confirmed these claims, suggesting varied causes such as health issues. The district administration, amidst rising political tension, has initiated a probe to uncover the truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The recent deaths of six individuals in two Alwar district villages, near Siliserh Lake, have become the subject of a detailed inquiry by local authorities. Over the past four days, uncertainty and speculation have swirled, fueled by accusations and differing narratives.

Tikaram Jully, a senior leader from the Congress party, has publicly accused the consumption of spurious liquor as the root cause. Contrastingly, the district administration has refuted these claims, presenting alternate reasons ranging from pesticide exposure to underlying health issues like high blood pressure and asthma.

Alwar's district collector, Artika Shukla, revealed that out of the six deaths, only three men were known liquor addicts, yet were not hospitalized. With no postmortem conducted, and despite political pressure from figures like Jully criticizing government oversight, the probe, including police involvement, is ongoing to ensure an accurate resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

