Escalating Tensions: Gaza's Humanitarian Crisis and Regional Conflicts

Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of at least 12 people in central Gaza, including children, according to Palestinian hospital sources. The strikes are part of the ongoing conflict with Hamas that resumed last month, leaving the territory's residents in dire need due to a blockade on essential goods.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening, as the UN warns that the blockade could be considered a war crime. Charity kitchens in Gaza, serving as a lifeline for many, are running out of food, highlighting the grave situation the 2 million Palestinians face without access to food or medicine.

The conflict's impact extends beyond Gaza. Wildfires have prompted evacuations near Jerusalem, and Iran has executed a man accused of being an Israeli spy. Amidst the turmoil, Israeli and Palestinian tensions continue to influence regional stability and humanitarian conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)