Kosovo's Thaci Defends Innocence Amid War Crimes Trial

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci refutes charges at his war crimes trial, asserting justice cannot be served by prosecuting the innocent. Thaci and three others face allegations relating to the 1998-99 Kosovo uprising. The court's verdict is expected within three months, with Thaci denying all accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:41 IST
In a war crimes trial unfolding in The Hague, Kosovo's former President Hashim Thaci has vehemently defended his innocence, insisting that justice is not served by targeting the wrong people.

Thaci, alongside three fellow former Kosovo Liberation Army commanders, faces serious charges, including murder and torture, pertaining to the 1998-99 conflict that ultimately led to Kosovo's independence from Serbia. The defendants, however, maintain their innocence.

Prosecutors allege the group committed atrocities, but Thaci describes the claims as false and offensive. Meanwhile, Kosovo citizens continue to regard the KLA leaders as heroic figures in the nation's struggle for independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

