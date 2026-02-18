Kosovo's Thaci Defends Innocence Amid War Crimes Trial

In a war crimes trial unfolding in The Hague, Kosovo's former President Hashim Thaci has vehemently defended his innocence, insisting that justice is not served by targeting the wrong people.

Thaci, alongside three fellow former Kosovo Liberation Army commanders, faces serious charges, including murder and torture, pertaining to the 1998-99 conflict that ultimately led to Kosovo's independence from Serbia. The defendants, however, maintain their innocence.

Prosecutors allege the group committed atrocities, but Thaci describes the claims as false and offensive. Meanwhile, Kosovo citizens continue to regard the KLA leaders as heroic figures in the nation's struggle for independence.

