Israel's Bold Move: Protecting Druze Amidst Syrian Turmoil
Israel executed a military strike in Syria to protect the Druze community from Sunni extremists as sectarian violence escalates. This marks Israel's first overt action supporting Syrian Druze post-Assad’s fall. The incident underscores ongoing regional instability and the deep religious divisions within Syria.
Israel has launched a military operation in Syria, marking its first action in defense of the Druze community since the fall of Bashar al-Assad. This intervention comes as sectarian violence surged near Damascus, revealing deep-rooted religious tensions within the beleaguered nation.
On Wednesday, Israeli drone strikes targeted government security forces in the predominantly Druze town of Sahnaya, killing a security member according to the Syrian Interior Ministry. The Druze minority, practicing a distinct sect of Islam, finds itself under threat from growing Sunni Islamist factions.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alongside Defense Minister Israel Katz, stated the operation aimed at thwarting extremist threats to the Druze, demanding the Syrian regime to ensure their safety. As Syrian sectarian violence intensifies, minority communities continue to face severe risks amidst the turbulent political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
