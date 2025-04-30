Left Menu

Israel's Bold Move: Protecting Druze Amidst Syrian Turmoil

Israel executed a military strike in Syria to protect the Druze community from Sunni extremists as sectarian violence escalates. This marks Israel's first overt action supporting Syrian Druze post-Assad’s fall. The incident underscores ongoing regional instability and the deep religious divisions within Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 21:06 IST
Israel's Bold Move: Protecting Druze Amidst Syrian Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has launched a military operation in Syria, marking its first action in defense of the Druze community since the fall of Bashar al-Assad. This intervention comes as sectarian violence surged near Damascus, revealing deep-rooted religious tensions within the beleaguered nation.

On Wednesday, Israeli drone strikes targeted government security forces in the predominantly Druze town of Sahnaya, killing a security member according to the Syrian Interior Ministry. The Druze minority, practicing a distinct sect of Islam, finds itself under threat from growing Sunni Islamist factions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alongside Defense Minister Israel Katz, stated the operation aimed at thwarting extremist threats to the Druze, demanding the Syrian regime to ensure their safety. As Syrian sectarian violence intensifies, minority communities continue to face severe risks amidst the turbulent political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025