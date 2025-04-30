Israel's Bold Move: Protecting Druze Amidst Syrian Turmoil

Israel has launched a military operation in Syria, marking its first action in defense of the Druze community since the fall of Bashar al-Assad. This intervention comes as sectarian violence surged near Damascus, revealing deep-rooted religious tensions within the beleaguered nation.

On Wednesday, Israeli drone strikes targeted government security forces in the predominantly Druze town of Sahnaya, killing a security member according to the Syrian Interior Ministry. The Druze minority, practicing a distinct sect of Islam, finds itself under threat from growing Sunni Islamist factions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alongside Defense Minister Israel Katz, stated the operation aimed at thwarting extremist threats to the Druze, demanding the Syrian regime to ensure their safety. As Syrian sectarian violence intensifies, minority communities continue to face severe risks amidst the turbulent political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)