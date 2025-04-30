Crackdown on Illegal Firearms Syndicate Yields Two Arrests in Delhi
Delhi Police's Special Cell apprehended two members of an illegal firearms syndicate, recovering six firearms. The suspects, identified as Asararul Haque and Ram Pravesh Singh, were allegedly transporting weapons to criminals in Delhi-NCR and Haryana. The arms were sourced from Madhya Pradesh and intended for a local trafficker.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Police's Special Cell has successfully arrested two men belonging to an inter-state firearms syndicate, reportedly seizing six firearms from their possession. The suspects were allegedly active in supplying illegal weapons to criminal elements across Delhi-NCR and Haryana.
The accused, identified as Asararul Haque, 30, and Ram Pravesh Singh, 33, hail from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. A breakthrough came after a well-timed tip-off enabled authorities to lay a trap at Sarai Kale Khan, resulting in the duo's capture on Tuesday.
The investigation revealed that the firearms were procured from a supplier based in Madhya Pradesh, with the accused en route to deliver the weapons to a local arms trafficker in Delhi. This operation underscores the ongoing challenge posed by illegal firearms in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Robert Vadra Faces ED Scrutiny in Haryana Land Deal Controversy
Robert Vadra Faces ED in Haryana Land Deal Probe Amid Political Accusations
Robert Vadra Faces ED Interrogation in Haryana Land Deal Case
Hisar's Industrial Manufacturing Cluster Set to Transform Haryana's Economy
Haryana Strengthens PNDT Enforcement with Dedicated Police Cells