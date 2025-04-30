Crackdown on Illegal Firearms Syndicate Yields Two Arrests in Delhi

Delhi Police's Special Cell has successfully arrested two men belonging to an inter-state firearms syndicate, reportedly seizing six firearms from their possession. The suspects were allegedly active in supplying illegal weapons to criminal elements across Delhi-NCR and Haryana.

The accused, identified as Asararul Haque, 30, and Ram Pravesh Singh, 33, hail from Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. A breakthrough came after a well-timed tip-off enabled authorities to lay a trap at Sarai Kale Khan, resulting in the duo's capture on Tuesday.

The investigation revealed that the firearms were procured from a supplier based in Madhya Pradesh, with the accused en route to deliver the weapons to a local arms trafficker in Delhi. This operation underscores the ongoing challenge posed by illegal firearms in the region.

