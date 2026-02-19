Haryana Strengthens HIV/AIDS Response with Comprehensive Initiatives

The state of Haryana has taken significant steps in its fight against HIV/AIDS, screening over 1.24 million people this financial year, with 5,877 testing positive, officials revealed on Thursday.

In an official statement, Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, highlighted Haryana's expansive efforts, including the establishment of 104 integrated counseling and testing centers and 24 anti-retroviral therapy (ART) centers.

The state not only provides free services but also focuses on eliminating stigma and ensuring treatment accessibility, reinforced by various government departments and NGO collaborations targeting high-risk groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)