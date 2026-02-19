Left Menu

Haryana Strengthens HIV/AIDS Response with Comprehensive Initiatives

Haryana tested 12.40 lakh individuals for HIV, identifying 5,877 positive cases, with efforts focused on expanding testing and treatment services. The state has ramped up infrastructure, offering 104 counseling centers and multiple clinics to ensure accessible care. Measures also include financial aid for patients and targeted intervention projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:56 IST
Haryana Strengthens HIV/AIDS Response with Comprehensive Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Haryana has taken significant steps in its fight against HIV/AIDS, screening over 1.24 million people this financial year, with 5,877 testing positive, officials revealed on Thursday.

In an official statement, Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, highlighted Haryana's expansive efforts, including the establishment of 104 integrated counseling and testing centers and 24 anti-retroviral therapy (ART) centers.

The state not only provides free services but also focuses on eliminating stigma and ensuring treatment accessibility, reinforced by various government departments and NGO collaborations targeting high-risk groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

 India
3
Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans

Haryana's Procurement Record: Reality Beyond Opposition Slogans

 India
4
Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026