Haryana Strengthens HIV/AIDS Response with Comprehensive Initiatives
Haryana tested 12.40 lakh individuals for HIV, identifying 5,877 positive cases, with efforts focused on expanding testing and treatment services. The state has ramped up infrastructure, offering 104 counseling centers and multiple clinics to ensure accessible care. Measures also include financial aid for patients and targeted intervention projects.
The state of Haryana has taken significant steps in its fight against HIV/AIDS, screening over 1.24 million people this financial year, with 5,877 testing positive, officials revealed on Thursday.
In an official statement, Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, highlighted Haryana's expansive efforts, including the establishment of 104 integrated counseling and testing centers and 24 anti-retroviral therapy (ART) centers.
The state not only provides free services but also focuses on eliminating stigma and ensuring treatment accessibility, reinforced by various government departments and NGO collaborations targeting high-risk groups.
