Water War Worsens: Punjab-Haryana Dispute Intensifies

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann criticized Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini for claiming Mann promised more water release. Mann rejected sharing additional water, citing Punjab's shortage, and accused Saini of misinformation. Saini claimed Mann had promised to address the issue, but Mann insists no surplus exists to share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has issued a strong rebuke to his Haryana counterpart, Nayab Singh Saini, over claims that Mann had assured additional water release to Haryana. Mann described Saini's assertion as a 'bundle of lies.'

Mann categorically rejected Haryana's demand for more water, emphasizing that Punjab has no surplus to offer. He expressed frustration at receiving Saini's letter through the media and accused the Haryana CM of misleading the public.

Saini alleged that Mann had committed to instructing officials to release water following a Bhakra Beas Management Board decision, but Mann refuted these claims, asserting the situation was misconstrued. With water scarcity as a backdrop, Mann affirmed Punjab's stance on protecting its water rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

