Chouhan Accuses Congress of Credit Snatch Over Caste Enumeration Decision

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has criticized the Congress party for attempting to claim credit for the Centre's decision on caste enumeration, highlighting the party's historical opposition to such measures.

Chouhan praised the Modi government for the decision to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census, stating it will be executed transparently, taking into account the socio-economic interests of all societal sections. He highlighted the success of previous government measures like the 10 percent reservation for economically weaker classes, which, he argued, did not cause caste-based tensions.

The BJP leader questioned why past Congress governments, including those led by Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, did not conduct caste census during their terms. He accused Congress of promoting divisive policies and refuted claims of a caste enumeration conducted in Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies.)