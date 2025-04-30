Left Menu

Israel Rescues Syrian-Druze Amid Sectarian Violence

The Israeli military has evacuated three Syrian-Druze citizens to Israel for medical treatment amid escalating violence in Syria. This action follows Israel's strike against extremists attacking the Druze community, highlighting its commitment to protecting this minority group as sectarian violence intensifies near Damascus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:28 IST
In a humanitarian move, the Israeli military on Wednesday evacuated three Syrian-Druze citizens from Syria to Israel for urgent medical treatment. This action underscores growing tensions in the region.

Earlier, the Israeli government confirmed conducting a tactical strike in Syria as a response to extremist attacks targeting the Druze community, a minority group facing increasing threats amidst the ongoing conflict.

Such military maneuvers align with Israel's vow to safeguard the Druze amid the sectarian violence that continues to ravage areas near the Syrian capital, Damascus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

