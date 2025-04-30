Israel Rescues Syrian-Druze Amid Sectarian Violence

In a humanitarian move, the Israeli military on Wednesday evacuated three Syrian-Druze citizens from Syria to Israel for urgent medical treatment. This action underscores growing tensions in the region.

Earlier, the Israeli government confirmed conducting a tactical strike in Syria as a response to extremist attacks targeting the Druze community, a minority group facing increasing threats amidst the ongoing conflict.

Such military maneuvers align with Israel's vow to safeguard the Druze amid the sectarian violence that continues to ravage areas near the Syrian capital, Damascus.

(With inputs from agencies.)