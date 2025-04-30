Left Menu

Kidnapping Crisis: Indian Workers Abducted Amid Rising Insecurity in Niger

Five Indian citizens were abducted in western Niger amid violence that also left a dozen soldiers dead. The kidnapped individuals were working on Niger's Kandadji dam project. The incident underscores the region's escalating jihadist insurgency and frequent kidnappings, linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State activities in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Niamey | Updated: 30-04-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 22:55 IST
Kidnapping Crisis: Indian Workers Abducted Amid Rising Insecurity in Niger
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Niger

Five Indian nationals were abducted last week by armed men during an attack in western Niger that also resulted in the deaths of 12 soldiers, according to reports from Nigerian security sources and an Indian state statement disclosed by Reuters.

The abductees were employed by an Indian firm servicing the Kandadji dam project. The Jharkhand state government confirmed they were working in Niger's Tillaberi region and noted that India's embassy in Niger has reached out to Nigerian authorities for their release.

The attackers remain unidentified, though Niger has previously implicated the EIGS group in similar violence. Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali continue to combat a jihadist insurgency linked to infamous groups like al Qaeda and Islamic State, with kidnappings on the rise in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025