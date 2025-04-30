Caste Enumeration in Census 2025 Celebrated as Social Justice Milestone

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSR Congress Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy have hailed the central government's landmark decision to incorporate caste enumeration in the forthcoming 2025 census. They see this move as a significant step towards achieving social justice.

Naidu emphasized that the decision mirrors Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dedication to inclusive growth, a principle that continues to guide the nation's policy direction. He remarked that caste-based data will allow for precise, coordinated efforts in addressing the needs of India's marginalized communities.

Meanwhile, Reddy's YSRCP underlined the importance of the caste survey for effective planning and equitable policy-making, further recalling their initiative as Andhra Pradesh previously pioneered a state-level caste survey. Both leaders and their parties express strong support for the initiative, aimed at fostering fairness and social equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)