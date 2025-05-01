The Capital Conundrum: Sharmila's Call for Transparency in Amaravati Development

In a sharp critique of the Amaravati capital project, Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y S Sharmila has raised questions over Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's reliance on loans for funding.

Calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a grant of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, Sharmila warned that extensive borrowing could burden the state with debt. Naidu, who intends to use the massive land bank acquired for Amaravati, recently told the Finance Commission that the greenfield city requires Rs 77,249 crore, with Rs 31,000 crore already sourced from entities like the World Bank and HUDCO.

Sharmila, confined to her villa allegedly under house arrest, criticized the governmental efforts to obstruct her and claimed intimidation by BJP supporters at a protest rally. The state Congress's Vice President Kolanukonda Sijvaji has also denounced her detention.

