Left Menu

The Capital Conundrum: Sharmila's Call for Transparency in Amaravati Development

Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y S Sharmila criticized Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over using loans for Amaravati's capital development. She urged PM Narendra Modi to grant Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Sharmila criticized the TDP and YSRCP for poor planning and protested her house arrest by Naidu's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 01-05-2025 01:06 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 01:06 IST
The Capital Conundrum: Sharmila's Call for Transparency in Amaravati Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the Amaravati capital project, Andhra Pradesh Congress president Y S Sharmila has raised questions over Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's reliance on loans for funding.

Calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a grant of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, Sharmila warned that extensive borrowing could burden the state with debt. Naidu, who intends to use the massive land bank acquired for Amaravati, recently told the Finance Commission that the greenfield city requires Rs 77,249 crore, with Rs 31,000 crore already sourced from entities like the World Bank and HUDCO.

Sharmila, confined to her villa allegedly under house arrest, criticized the governmental efforts to obstruct her and claimed intimidation by BJP supporters at a protest rally. The state Congress's Vice President Kolanukonda Sijvaji has also denounced her detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025