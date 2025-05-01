Left Menu

Devastating Drone Attack Hits Odesa: A City in Flames

Two people died and 15 were injured in a Russian drone attack on Odesa, Ukraine, early Thursday. Fires broke out, damaging infrastructure including homes, a supermarket, and railways. Rapid repairs are underway. Ukrainian air force intercepted several drones but could not prevent the devastating impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:21 IST
Devastating Drone Attack Hits Odesa: A City in Flames
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Early on Thursday, a Russian drone attack devastated the Black Sea port city of Odesa, Ukraine, claiming the lives of two residents and injuring 15, according to emergency services. The attack caused fires and significant damage to infrastructure, including homes, a supermarket, a school, and vehicles.

Regional governor Oleh Kiper reported on Telegram that the assault also disrupted Ukrainian rail services, damaging tracks and freight cars. Rapid repairs are being conducted to ensure freight trains continue to operate efficiently via alternative routes, while passenger services remain unaffected, the national railway company Ukrzaliznytsia stated.

Ukraine's air force claimed five ballistic missiles and 170 drones were launched, intercepting 74 drones and disabling others through electronic warfare. Visuals shared by Kiper reveal substantial destruction, including a high-rise building facade and a petrol station in Kharkiv struck by a drone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025