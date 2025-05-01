Devastating Drone Attack Hits Odesa: A City in Flames

Early on Thursday, a Russian drone attack devastated the Black Sea port city of Odesa, Ukraine, claiming the lives of two residents and injuring 15, according to emergency services. The attack caused fires and significant damage to infrastructure, including homes, a supermarket, a school, and vehicles.

Regional governor Oleh Kiper reported on Telegram that the assault also disrupted Ukrainian rail services, damaging tracks and freight cars. Rapid repairs are being conducted to ensure freight trains continue to operate efficiently via alternative routes, while passenger services remain unaffected, the national railway company Ukrzaliznytsia stated.

Ukraine's air force claimed five ballistic missiles and 170 drones were launched, intercepting 74 drones and disabling others through electronic warfare. Visuals shared by Kiper reveal substantial destruction, including a high-rise building facade and a petrol station in Kharkiv struck by a drone.

