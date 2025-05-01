Left Menu

Varanasi Celebrates Historic Caste Census Decision

Residents of Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, celebrate the Union Cabinet's approval for a caste-based census, viewing it as a historic move. With festivities involving traditional drums and gulal, locals express joy over a decision long awaited for inclusive policymaking, commending Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 01-05-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 12:23 IST
In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, residents rejoiced at the Union Cabinet's approval for a caste-based census, hailing it as a landmark decision. Enthusiastic celebrations filled the streets as locals played traditional drums and smeared gulal, a colored powder, to mark this significant occasion.

Prominent areas such as Hukulganj and Pandeypur became centers of jubilation as the community gathered to express support for the measure. Chandrakant Singh of Hukulganj praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the decision's importance for national interest. Singh echoed the widespread sentiment of happiness, marking the event with festivities.

Vinay Rai from Pandeypur labeled the move as a historic government step, noting the pending demand for a caste census. He expressed pride in the decision, which promises to lead towards inclusive policies. The announcement by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed that caste data would be transparently included in the upcoming national census. Originally slated for April 2020, the census was postponed due to the pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

