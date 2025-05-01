Left Menu

Trade Union Rally Highlights Ongoing Worker Struggles in Goa

Hundreds of workers marched in Panaji to observe International Workers' Day, organized by the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC). They protested against the exploitation of workers in Goa, highlighting issues such as low wages and insecure employment. Leaders criticized the state government's alignment with capitalists.

In a significant demonstration on Thursday, Panaji's streets were filled with hundreds of workers rallying under the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) to commemorate International Workers' Day.

AITUC Secretary Suhas Naik criticized the state government's complicity with capitalists, alleging efforts to dismantle the labor movement and oppress the working class.

Naik highlighted concerns over the trend of contractual employment in both government and private sectors, arguing it denies workers' rights and fair wages. The Goa government's invocation of the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) for mass layoffs in the pharmaceutical sector was also condemned. The workers' march concluded with speeches by union leaders, including AITUC General Secretary Christopher Fonseca, at Church Square in Panaji city.

