Major Bribery Investigation Targets British Infrastructure Firm

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has detained three individuals amid an international bribery probe involving British infrastructure provider Blu-3 and former associates of the global construction company Mace Group.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the SFO revealed that more than 70 of its personnel conducted searches at four residences and one commercial property in Britain. Separately, authorities in Monaco searched another suspect's premises. Blu-3 is accused of disbursing over £3 million in bribes related to the construction of a Microsoft data centre in the Netherlands.

Mace Group, noted for its work on London's Shard skyscraper, emphasizes its zero-tolerance policy toward ethics breaches and is fully supporting the SFO's investigation. Similarly, Blu-3 expressed its commitment to integrity and ethical practice while cooperating with the inquiry. Microsoft has yet to comment on the situation. SFO Director Nick Ephgrave underscored the detrimental effects of bribery on financial markets and the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)