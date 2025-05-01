Major Bribery Investigation Targets British Infrastructure Firm
The Serious Fraud Office has arrested three people linked to Blu-3 and former associates of Mace Group in connection with an international bribery case. Over £3 million in bribes were allegedly paid for a Microsoft data centre project in the Netherlands. Both companies are cooperating with the investigation.
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has detained three individuals amid an international bribery probe involving British infrastructure provider Blu-3 and former associates of the global construction company Mace Group.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the SFO revealed that more than 70 of its personnel conducted searches at four residences and one commercial property in Britain. Separately, authorities in Monaco searched another suspect's premises. Blu-3 is accused of disbursing over £3 million in bribes related to the construction of a Microsoft data centre in the Netherlands.
Mace Group, noted for its work on London's Shard skyscraper, emphasizes its zero-tolerance policy toward ethics breaches and is fully supporting the SFO's investigation. Similarly, Blu-3 expressed its commitment to integrity and ethical practice while cooperating with the inquiry. Microsoft has yet to comment on the situation. SFO Director Nick Ephgrave underscored the detrimental effects of bribery on financial markets and the rule of law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SFO
- bribery
- Blu-3
- Mace Group
- arrests
- infrastructure
- Microsoft
- datacentre
- ethics
- investigation
ALSO READ
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants
NZ Unveils $20B Health Infrastructure Plan to Renew Aging Hospital Network
Clashes Over Waqf (Amendment) Act Lead to Arrests in Assam
New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure
Protests Erupt Over Arrests in Gilgit-Baltistan