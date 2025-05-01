NHRC Questions MP's Missing Persons Crisis

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has raised concerns over a troubling pattern of disappearances in Madhya Pradesh, issuing notices to the state government and police. A recent case involving a six-year-old girl missing since April from an underbridge in Bhopal exemplifies ongoing issues in handling such investigations.

Data from the state police highlights a staggering number of over 3,400 women and girls missing over the past three years. Reports point to patchy CCTV networks, missing rapid-response teams, and a lack of inter-unit coordination as major hurdles in resolving such cases effectively.

The NHRC's notice follows a media report suggesting systemic investigative failures and the arrest-free aftermath since the girl's disappearance. Madhya Pradesh's 'Operation Muskan,' an initiative to rescue missing girls, reportedly lacks substantial outcomes, prompting the commission to demand a detailed report within two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)