Guardians of Democracy: Upholding Constitutional Integrity

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the importance of constitutional institutions adhering to their jurisdictions to ensure mutual respect and sustain democracy. Highlighting internal challenges and urging dialogue, he praised India's democratic heritage and warned against institutional conflicts, stressing the need for adherence to constitutional boundaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:29 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the crucial role of constitutional institutions operating within their defined limits to safeguard democracy. He spoke at Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel's memoir launch, underscoring mutual respect among institutions through adherence to jurisdiction.

Dhankhar discussed internal and external threats, citing the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack, and stressed that unity is essential in facing such challenges. He warned of the dangers within that lack logical basis and threatened governance, referencing recent judicial responses to legislative actions.

Reiterating the importance of dialogue and debate, Dhankhar also emphasized the risks of overstepping institutional roles, calling for a cooperative approach among government branches. He recounted the Emergency period as a warning against repeating past mistakes, while lauding Patel's honest memoir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

