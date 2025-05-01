Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Takes Helm as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, a seasoned fighter pilot with an illustrious career, took charge as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC), a pivotal role within the Integrated Defence Staff headquarters. He succeeds Lt Gen JP Mathew, who retired on Wednesday.

Before his appointment, Air Marshal Dixit paid tribute to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. With nearly four decades of service, he has held various leadership positions, receiving prestigious awards such as the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, and Vayu Sena Medal.

Previously, as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command, he prioritized operational readiness and inter-service coordination. A graduate of the National Defence Academy, Dixit is a qualified test pilot, playing a key role in aircraft upgrade programs. His leadership is expected to bring vigor to the Integrated Defence Staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)