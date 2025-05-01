Left Menu

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Takes Helm as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, a veteran fighter pilot with extensive experience, has been appointed as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff. He succeeds Lt Gen JP Mathew and has had a distinguished career, earning numerous service medals. Dixit aims to enhance operational readiness and coordination in his new role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:41 IST
Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit Takes Helm as Chief of Integrated Defence Staff
Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit
  • Country:
  • India

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, a seasoned fighter pilot with an illustrious career, took charge as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC), a pivotal role within the Integrated Defence Staff headquarters. He succeeds Lt Gen JP Mathew, who retired on Wednesday.

Before his appointment, Air Marshal Dixit paid tribute to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. With nearly four decades of service, he has held various leadership positions, receiving prestigious awards such as the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, and Vayu Sena Medal.

Previously, as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Central Air Command, he prioritized operational readiness and inter-service coordination. A graduate of the National Defence Academy, Dixit is a qualified test pilot, playing a key role in aircraft upgrade programs. His leadership is expected to bring vigor to the Integrated Defence Staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025