US Approves $131 Million Military Support Package for India

The United States has approved a $131 million proposal to provide critical military hardware and logistic support to India, strengthening strategic ties. This decision follows the Trump administration's push for India to procure more US military equipment, reinforcing the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:52 IST
The United States has sanctioned a significant military assistance package to India, valued at USD 131 million. This move is part of the broader strategic collaboration between the two nations and aligns with the US's goals under the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness initiative.

According to the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which operates under the Pentagon, necessary certifications have been dispatched, and the potential sale has been relayed to the US Congress. The DSCA aims to promote US national security interests by enhancing the capacities of allied foreign security forces.

This approval comes as the former administration urged New Delhi to bolster its military procurement from the United States. The deal involves sea-vision and remote software, plus logistical support, and aims to magnify India's maritime domain awareness and strategic posture without altering regional military balances.

