Empathy in Governance: A Call to Action by Kailash Satyarthi

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi emphasized the importance of compassionate governance at the RDGE series organized by EPFO. He urged for governance built on empathy and accountability, expressing concerns about societal moral decline. The series promotes trust and excellence in public governance, engaging EPFO officials nationwide.

Updated: 01-05-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:58 IST
Kailash Satyarthi
  • Country:
  • India

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi has highlighted the crucial role of compassionate governance during the RDGE series, organized by EPFO's premier training academy, PDUNASS. Satyarthi insists governance must be based on empathy, profound listening, and moral accountability to foster responsible institutions.

He expressed concerns over society's dwindling moral compass, advocating for renewed gratitude and humanity in governance systems. The RDGE initiative, launched on Good Governance Day 2023, serves as a pivotal platform for discussions on trust and excellence in governance.

Nationally attended by EPFO officials, this seventeenth RGDE session saw Central PF Commissioner Ramesh Krishnamoorthy urging decisions imbued with compassion, underscoring the series' attention to leadership and value-based administration.

