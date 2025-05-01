Relief for Academic: Thai Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Paul Chambers

Thailand's state prosecutor announced on Thursday that they will not pursue charges against American academic Paul Chambers. Chambers was accused of insulting Thailand's royal family, a charge that can lead to severe penalties, with up to 15 years of imprisonment.

The charges originated after a complaint filed by Thailand's royalist army, resulting in widespread criticism from both within the country and internationally, notably from the U.S. State Department. Alongside the insult charges, Chambers was also accused of violations under the computer crimes act.

After spending a day in pre-trial detention and enduring weeks with an ankle monitor post-release, the Office of the Attorney General urged his release. Chambers' lawyer cited a blurb on a research institute's website as the reason for the charges, further noting the decision could alleviate significant damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)