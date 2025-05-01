Left Menu

Relief for Academic: Thai Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Paul Chambers

Thailand's state prosecutor has decided not to pursue charges against Paul Chambers, an American academic accused of insulting the royal family and violating the computer crimes act. Chambers was detained briefly and faced harsh penalties, but the case drew criticism from Thailand and the U.S. State Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's state prosecutor announced on Thursday that they will not pursue charges against American academic Paul Chambers. Chambers was accused of insulting Thailand's royal family, a charge that can lead to severe penalties, with up to 15 years of imprisonment.

The charges originated after a complaint filed by Thailand's royalist army, resulting in widespread criticism from both within the country and internationally, notably from the U.S. State Department. Alongside the insult charges, Chambers was also accused of violations under the computer crimes act.

After spending a day in pre-trial detention and enduring weeks with an ankle monitor post-release, the Office of the Attorney General urged his release. Chambers' lawyer cited a blurb on a research institute's website as the reason for the charges, further noting the decision could alleviate significant damages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

