Court Mandates Ramdev to Yank Down Controversial Video on Rooh Afza

The Delhi High Court has ordered Yoga guru Ramdev to remove an offensive video about Hamdard's Rooh Afza within 24 hours, in response to contempt accusations over his 'sharbat jihad' comments. Ramdev's failure to comply with previous court orders prompted the decision, leading to further legal scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:35 IST
The Delhi High Court has issued an order requiring Yoga guru Ramdev to take down an inflammatory video about Hamdard's popular drink, Rooh Afza, within 24 hours. This directive comes after Ramdev faced contempt proceedings over his controversial 'sharbat jihad' commentary against the beverage.

Hamdard's counsel alerted the court to a recent video that Ramdev published, prompting swift judicial action. Justice Amit Bansal highlighted Ramdev's disregard for previous court orders and signaled the court's willingness to issue a contempt notice.

The case sees Hamdard and its legal team alleging that Ramdev's video not only disrespected the court but also promoted communal division through adverse comparisons with Patanjali's products. Despite assurances from Ramdev's side about video removal, questions about his intentions and compliance remain unsettled.

