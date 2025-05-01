India Signs Landmark Pact with UNDP to Empower Wastepickers Under NAMASTE Scheme

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has signed a significant Letter of Agreement (LoA) aimed at acknowledging, formalizing, and enhancing the contribution of wastepickers to India’s waste management ecosystem. This milestone initiative seeks to bring systemic improvements in the lives of thousands of informal waste workers by offering them financial inclusion, technological support, and a safer working environment under the ambit of the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) Scheme.

The LoA was formally exchanged between Dr. Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative of UNDP in India, and Shri Amit Yadav, Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment (DoSJE). The event also saw the presence of Smt. Yogita Swaroop, Senior Economic Advisor at DoSJE, and Shri P.K. Singh, Managing Director of the National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC), indicating the unified commitment at both strategic and operational levels.

Strategic UNDP Involvement and Funding Support

A pivotal aspect of the LoA is UNDP’s agreement to provide targeted financial assistance for the establishment of State-level Project Management Units (PMUs). These PMUs will enhance coordination and streamline communication between the Centre and State governments, playing a vital role in the seamless rollout and execution of NAMASTE’s wastepicker component. The establishment of PMUs is expected to improve governance, monitoring, and impact delivery of the scheme, thus benefiting all involved stakeholders—from grassroots waste workers to municipal authorities.

Recognizing Wastepickers: A Historic Inclusion

The wastepicker component was officially added to the NAMASTE Scheme in financial year 2024. This marks the beginning of their formal inclusion into India’s sanitation and waste management policy framework. The scheme targets the enumeration and formal registration of 2.5 lakh wastepickers across India, acknowledging their contribution to the circular economy through collection, segregation, and recycling.

Key Features of the Wastepicker Component

The wastepicker component introduces several critical interventions aimed at integrating this informal workforce into formal systems:

Digital Profiling and ID Cards : A nationwide registration drive using the NAMASTE mobile app has been launched to create a comprehensive database. Registered individuals are issued occupational photo ID cards , facilitating formal recognition and access to benefits.

Health and Safety Measures : Enrolled wastepickers will receive health insurance coverage under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY , along with PPE kits to ensure occupational safety.

Skill Development : Dedicated training modules will be provided to upskill workers, empowering them with knowledge on waste management best practices and enhancing their employability.

Financial Support and Tools : Access to capital subsidies for purchasing waste collection vehicles is also being provided. This step not only modernizes their operations but also ensures income security.

Collective Empowerment: The initiative encourages the formation of collectives and cooperatives to manage Decentralized Waste Collection Centers (DWCCs), fostering community-led waste management models and improving economic resilience.

Early Achievements and Way Forward

Since its implementation, the scheme has already seen the successful profiling of over 5,000 wastepickers across multiple states. The digital infrastructure provided by the NAMASTE app is enabling faster and more inclusive registration, while ensuring that no deserving individual is left out.

The collaboration between MoSJE and UNDP symbolizes a broader shift in policy—one that prioritizes dignity of labour, especially for those in hazardous and informal occupations. It also demonstrates India’s commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to decent work (SDG 8), reduced inequalities (SDG 10), and sustainable cities (SDG 11).

This Labour Day marks not just a celebration of workers’ rights but also a profound leap toward social justice for those who have long remained invisible. The partnership between MoSJE and UNDP under the NAMASTE Scheme promises to uplift wastepickers by offering them recognition, resources, and opportunities. As this initiative scales up, it could serve as a model for inclusive urban development and worker empowerment in developing nations around the world.