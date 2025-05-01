Kailash Satyarthi Calls for Empathy and Moral Revival in Governance at EPFO’s RDGE Series

In a profound and deeply stirring keynote address, Nobel Peace Laureate Shri Kailash Satyarthi brought a powerful message of compassion, empathy, and moral leadership to the virtual stage of the 17th edition of the Re-imagining Governance: Discourse for Excellence (RDGE) series. The series is a flagship initiative of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Academy of Social Security (PDUNASS), the premier training arm of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

The RDGE series, launched on Good Governance Day—25th December 2023—has grown into one of India’s most dynamic platforms for intellectual dialogue around public service excellence. Designed to infuse fresh thought, ethical clarity, and visionary leadership into public administration, RDGE has consistently brought together some of the most influential voices in governance, policy, and civic responsibility.

Addressing a Nationwide Audience from the Heart of Bal Ashram

Delivering his keynote virtually from Bal Ashram in Jaipur—a rehabilitation and empowerment center he founded for rescued child laborers—Shri Satyarthi’s message was both personal and universal. He highlighted the importance of compassionate governance in today’s bureaucratic and institutional frameworks.

“True governance must be rooted in empathy,” he said. “When we listen with our hearts, not just our ears, we begin to understand the real needs of our people. It is only then that governance transforms from rule-making to nation-building.”

Satyarthi underscored how modern institutions are becoming increasingly mechanistic and detached, warning that society risks losing its moral compass unless it reintroduces gratitude, deep human connection, and ethical reflection into administrative practices. “Public institutions,” he added, “should not merely function—they should feel.”

A Ceremony of Recognition and Reflection

The session was organized with great reverence at the Jaipur venue, where Shri Ajeet Kumar, Additional Central PF Commissioner (Rajasthan), personally felicitated Shri Satyarthi for his lifelong contributions to child rights and social justice.

The event was chaired by Central PF Commissioner Shri Ramesh Krishnamoorthy, with PDUNASS Director Shri Kumar Rohit presiding over the session. Shri Uttam Prakash, RPFC-I, moderated the discussion, weaving together the themes of ethical leadership, organizational change, and personal accountability in governance.

A Call to Action for Every Public Servant

In his closing remarks, Shri Ramesh Krishnamoorthy urged all EPFO officials in attendance—connecting from offices and homes across India—to take a tangible step towards compassionate governance. “Implement at least one decision in your work,” he said, “that is inspired by the values of empathy and human dignity. Let us not just listen—let us transform.”

The takeaway was clear: governance is not merely a structural exercise; it is a moral enterprise that demands both courage and compassion.

RDGE Series: Fostering a New Ethos in Public Administration

As RDGE continues to evolve into a hub for thought leadership and capacity building, it has firmly established itself as a unique initiative that blends policy insights with core human values. Each edition brings new dimensions to the ongoing discourse on value-based administration, pushing officers not only to reflect but to act.

With speakers like Shri Kailash Satyarthi inspiring a paradigm shift in thinking, the series reinforces PDUNASS’s commitment to shaping governance that is both efficient and empathetic, professional yet profoundly human.

The future of Indian public administration, it appears, is being re-imagined—one compassionate conversation at a time.