US-Based Lobbyist Declared Proclaimed Offender in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Fai, a US-based lobbyist originally from Budgam, Kashmir, has been declared a proclaimed offender by an NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir. Accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Fai has evaded arrest despite warrants being issued, prompting the court declaration.

  India

A court in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir has declared US-based lobbyist Ghulam Nabi Fai a proclaimed offender.

According to a police spokesperson in Budgam, the Special Judge of the NIA Court made the declaration based on Fai's continued evasion of arrest under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Fai, originally from Wadwan, Budgam, currently resides in the US. Despite warrants, he has evaded arrest, prompting police to file a plea. The court has ordered Fai to surrender to Jammu and Kashmir Police within 30 days.

