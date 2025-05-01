Left Menu

Supreme Court Takes Tough Stance on Unauthorized Constructions

The Supreme Court emphasized a strict approach towards unauthorized constructions, warning against judicial regularization. It dismissed a plea supporting unauthorized structures and upheld the Calcutta High Court's directive for demolition. The court upheld its duty to enforce the law, cautioning against leniency toward illegal constructions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 18:44 IST
Supreme Court Takes Tough Stance on Unauthorized Constructions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has emphasized the necessity of adopting a strict approach in cases of unauthorized construction, warning against the judicial regularization of such structures.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan affirmed that laws should not shield those who violate them, as doing so would encourage a culture of impunity. The bench affirmed this stance in a ruling that dismissed an appeal contesting the Calcutta High Court's order, which directed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to initiate demolition proceedings for illegal constructions.

The court's decision reiterated its unwavering duty to uphold the rule of law. It found no merit in arguments advocating for the regularization of unauthorized constructions and ordered that illegally constructed structures be demolished to preserve legal integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025