Supreme Court Takes Tough Stance on Unauthorized Constructions

The Supreme Court has emphasized the necessity of adopting a strict approach in cases of unauthorized construction, warning against the judicial regularization of such structures.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan affirmed that laws should not shield those who violate them, as doing so would encourage a culture of impunity. The bench affirmed this stance in a ruling that dismissed an appeal contesting the Calcutta High Court's order, which directed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to initiate demolition proceedings for illegal constructions.

The court's decision reiterated its unwavering duty to uphold the rule of law. It found no merit in arguments advocating for the regularization of unauthorized constructions and ordered that illegally constructed structures be demolished to preserve legal integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)