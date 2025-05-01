Left Menu

MGNREGS: The Backbone of Rural Andhra Pradesh's Revival

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan says the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) is central to state development. Highlighting its growth impact, Kalyan noted Rs 10,669 crore spent to generate work days and improve infrastructure, benefiting rural workers and communities statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-05-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 19:37 IST
MGNREGS: The Backbone of Rural Andhra Pradesh's Revival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement during May Day celebrations, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan labeled the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) as the ''backbone of state development.''

Kalyan criticized the previous government for stalling rural development progress, asserting that MGNREGS sustains rural livelihoods and fosters grassroots growth. Last year, Rs 10,669 crore was spent under the scheme, creating 24.23 crore person-days of work, benefiting 75.23 lakh rural workers statewide.

Wages were raised, with over Rs 6,194 crore paid to workers. Additionally, efforts through the Palle Panduga (Village Festival) initiative and infrastructure projects enhanced rural infrastructure and livelihoods. Collaborations like the special MoU with SBI for insurance coverage further underscore MGNREGS's role in Andhra Pradesh's rural upliftment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025