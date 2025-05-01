MGNREGS: The Backbone of Rural Andhra Pradesh's Revival

In a bold statement during May Day celebrations, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan labeled the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) as the ''backbone of state development.''

Kalyan criticized the previous government for stalling rural development progress, asserting that MGNREGS sustains rural livelihoods and fosters grassroots growth. Last year, Rs 10,669 crore was spent under the scheme, creating 24.23 crore person-days of work, benefiting 75.23 lakh rural workers statewide.

Wages were raised, with over Rs 6,194 crore paid to workers. Additionally, efforts through the Palle Panduga (Village Festival) initiative and infrastructure projects enhanced rural infrastructure and livelihoods. Collaborations like the special MoU with SBI for insurance coverage further underscore MGNREGS's role in Andhra Pradesh's rural upliftment.

