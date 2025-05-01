Dhankhar's Call for Institutional Harmony in Governance
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need for constitutional institutions to respect their jurisdictions for a thriving democracy. At a book launch, he stressed unity in facing external threats and warned against internal conflicts undermining governance. He highlighted the importance of dialogue, debate, and the rule of law.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored the critical importance of constitutional institutions adhering strictly to their defined jurisdictions, during a speech on Thursday. He emphasized that mutual respect among these bodies can only be maintained when they operate within their respective boundaries.
Addressing the launch of Governor Anandiben Patel's memoir, Dhankhar cited recent challenges like the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and stressed national unity. However, he pointed out that the gravest challenges often arise internally, referencing recent tense interactions between Parliament and the Supreme Court over legislative matters.
Dhankhar reiterated that respect is paramount in democracy, stressing the need for each branch of government to honor its role. He advocated for dialogue and debate to uphold democratic principles, warning against the perils of absolutism and highlighting historical lessons from the Emergency era.
