Delhi High Court Rejects Rape Case Quashing Amidst Concerns of False Complaints

The Delhi High Court denied a request to quash a rape case based on marriage, emphasizing the need to curb the trend of filing and retracting false complaints, which harm genuine victims. The judgment aims to ensure justice and due process for both the accused and the alleged victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:09 IST
The Delhi High Court has firmly rejected a plea to quash a rape case on the grounds of marriage, emphasizing the detrimental impact of a rising trend of filing and retracting bogus complaints. These actions, the court noted, cause significant injustice to genuine victims seeking redress.

Justice Girish Kathpalia, in a decision dated April 29, underscored the potential abuse of the criminal justice system should the complaint be dismissed at this stage, with the chargesheet already filed by the police. He urged the state to provide for the complainant's welfare if her allegations proved true.

The case involves a woman accusing her neighbor of rape, sodomy, and blackmail using explicit photos, with further allegations against the man's brother-in-law. Despite their marriage, the court is wary of quashing the FIR prematurely, insisting on a full trial to establish the truth of the claims made.

