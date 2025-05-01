Maj Gen Lisamma PV Takes Helm as Additional Director General of Military Nursing Service

In a significant leadership transition within the Indian Armed Forces, Major General Lisamma PV assumed the prestigious position of Additional Director General (ADG) of the Military Nursing Service (MNS) on May 01, 2025, in New Delhi. She takes over the reins from Maj Gen Sheena PD, who gracefully concluded her remarkable four-decade-long military nursing career with her superannuation on April 30, 2025.

A Distinguished Career Rooted in Service and Dedication

Hailing from the serene Kollam district of Kerala, Maj Gen Lisamma PV embarked on her illustrious journey in the military nursing domain after completing her foundational training at the School of Nursing, Military Hospital, Jalandhar. Commissioned into the MNS in 1986, she has since carved out a commendable career characterized by clinical excellence, progressive leadership, and strategic administration.

Over the years, the General Officer has distinguished herself not only through her medical expertise but also through her unrelenting pursuit of academic enrichment. She holds a Bachelor's degree in both Arts and Law, as well as a Master's degree in Hospital Administration. These academic credentials have bolstered her capabilities as an effective leader and healthcare administrator within the Armed Forces.

Leadership Roles and Professional Milestones

Throughout her extensive career, Maj Gen Lisamma PV has held several key appointments across India, leaving a lasting impact on military medical education, nursing standards, and patient care. Some of her notable postings include:

Principal, College of Nursing, Command Hospital Air Force, Bangalore – Where she was instrumental in developing the next generation of military nurses.

Principal Matron, Command Hospital (Eastern Command) – A position of immense responsibility where she ensured the smooth operation of nursing services.

Brigadier MNS, Headquarters (Eastern Command) – Contributing to strategic decision-making in the Eastern theater.

Brigadier MNS (Admin), Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) – A key administrative role overseeing policy and personnel matters.

Principal Matron, Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi – Her most recent assignment, where she supervised critical care nursing and contributed to specialized military healthcare services.

Her appointment as ADG MNS marks the culmination of decades of hard work, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to the values of military nursing.

Vision and Legacy of Excellence

Maj Gen Lisamma PV is widely recognized for her advocacy of evidence-based best practices in nursing and healthcare management. Her focus on integrating research and continuing education into daily clinical practice has been pivotal in keeping the Military Nursing Service aligned with global standards.

Colleagues and subordinates alike praise her as a transformational leader who empowers her teams, fosters a culture of continuous improvement, and leads by example. Her career reflects a balanced blend of compassion, discipline, innovation, and dedication to duty.

Carrying Forward the Torch

As she steps into this new leadership role, Maj Gen Lisamma PV is expected to steer the Military Nursing Service toward greater modernization, enhanced training programs, and robust patient care frameworks. With her experience and strategic outlook, she is poised to strengthen the MNS's mission in supporting the medical needs of the Armed Forces and their families across the nation and abroad.

The Indian Armed Forces community and the broader defense healthcare fraternity extend their best wishes to Maj Gen Lisamma PV as she embarks on this new chapter, leading one of the most critical arms of military healthcare.