UN Court Halts Venezuelan Elections in Disputed Essequibo Region

The International Court of Justice ordered Venezuela to halt elections in a contested region claimed by Guyana and Venezuela. Guyana welcomed the decision amid escalating tensions over the resource-rich Essequibo, rich in gold and oil, with historical disputes stemming from an 1899 border ruling still pending resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgetown | Updated: 02-05-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 04:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Guyana

The United Nations' top judicial authority has temporarily halted Venezuela's plans to hold elections in the contentious Essequibo region, a territory claimed by both Venezuela and Guyana. The International Court of Justice's decision marks yet another chapter in this long-standing territorial conflict.

The ruling comes in response to Guyana's appeal, asserting that Venezuela's planned elections would violate past agreements and exacerbate tensions over the resource-rich area. The Essequibo region, a critical area constituting two-thirds of Guyana, boasts significant gold, diamond, timber, and oil deposits.

Historical tensions over the region date back over a century, originating with an 1899 international tribunal ruling on the border. Despite recent diplomatic efforts and summits, the dispute remains unsolved, with both nations' leaders, including Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, continuing to engage in provocative rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

