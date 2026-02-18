Left Menu

Assam's Path to Peace: Resolving Decades-Old Border Disputes

The Assam government is actively engaging in high-level talks with neighboring states to resolve longstanding border disputes. Progress has been made with Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram, while discussions with Nagaland are ongoing at the Supreme Court. Regional committees have been established to facilitate resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:28 IST
Assam's Path to Peace: Resolving Decades-Old Border Disputes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government is making significant strides in settling its border disputes with neighboring states, with some consensus already achieved, the assembly was informed on Wednesday. Atul Bora, Border Protection and Development Minister, stated that discussions are ongoing with Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram at the highest level, while the Nagaland issue is before the Supreme Court.

Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland were carved out of Assam post-Independence, sparking inter-state border disputes. In response to a query from Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, Bora noted progress in the talks with neighboring states, aiming to resolve land encroachments and border disagreements. Twelve points of contention were identified with Meghalaya, and regional committees were formed to address these.

A notable agreement was reached with Meghalaya on March 29, 2022, resolving disputes in six areas. Talks with Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram continue, with joint surveys underway to demarcate boundaries accurately. The ongoing legal proceedings with Nagaland are being handled by the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tractor Bricks Collision: Freight Train Accident Disrupts Rail Traffic

Tractor Bricks Collision: Freight Train Accident Disrupts Rail Traffic

 India
2
India Battles the Netherlands: Mid-Innings Report in T20 World Cup

India Battles the Netherlands: Mid-Innings Report in T20 World Cup

 India
3
Tractor and Freight Train Collision Halts Rail Traffic

Tractor and Freight Train Collision Halts Rail Traffic

 India
4
Zuckerberg Faces Courtroom Scrutiny Over Instagram's Impact on Youth Mental Health

Zuckerberg Faces Courtroom Scrutiny Over Instagram's Impact on Youth Mental ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026