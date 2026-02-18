Assam's Path to Peace: Resolving Decades-Old Border Disputes

The Assam government is making significant strides in settling its border disputes with neighboring states, with some consensus already achieved, the assembly was informed on Wednesday. Atul Bora, Border Protection and Development Minister, stated that discussions are ongoing with Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram at the highest level, while the Nagaland issue is before the Supreme Court.

Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland were carved out of Assam post-Independence, sparking inter-state border disputes. In response to a query from Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, Bora noted progress in the talks with neighboring states, aiming to resolve land encroachments and border disagreements. Twelve points of contention were identified with Meghalaya, and regional committees were formed to address these.

A notable agreement was reached with Meghalaya on March 29, 2022, resolving disputes in six areas. Talks with Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram continue, with joint surveys underway to demarcate boundaries accurately. The ongoing legal proceedings with Nagaland are being handled by the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)