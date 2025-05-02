Crashed Car Causes Chaos in Upscale Mumbai Neighborhood

A car crash in the early hours of Thursday caused damage to at least four parked vehicles near a Maharashtra cabinet minister's bungalow on L D Ruparel Road in Malabar Hill, south Mumbai.

The upscale locality is home to numerous top businessmen and politicians. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The police have registered a case and are actively working on tracing the motorist responsible for the crash, a local official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)