Crashed Car Causes Chaos in Upscale Mumbai Neighborhood
In an early morning incident at Malabar Hill, south Mumbai, a car crash resulted in damage to at least four parked vehicles near a Maharashtra cabinet minister's bungalow. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported. Police are investigating to identify and locate the motorist responsible.
A car crash in the early hours of Thursday caused damage to at least four parked vehicles near a Maharashtra cabinet minister's bungalow on L D Ruparel Road in Malabar Hill, south Mumbai.
The upscale locality is home to numerous top businessmen and politicians. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.
The police have registered a case and are actively working on tracing the motorist responsible for the crash, a local official confirmed.
