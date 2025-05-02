Trump Targets Public Broadcasting: Order to Defund NPR and PBS
Donald Trump has signed an executive order to cut funding to NPR and PBS, accusing them of being partisan and biased. The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, responsible for distributing this funding, has been instructed to cease direct financial support to these media outlets.
WASHINGTON, May 2 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at cutting financial support to public broadcasters NPR and PBS. The White House described this move as an effort to address perceived bias in these media outlets.
The order instructs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to discontinue direct funding to the aforementioned organizations, marking the latest instance where Trump has wielded federal funds to exert pressure on institutions with which he finds disagreement.
Critics argue that this could significantly disrupt local and national news services, especially during emergencies. Additionally, concerns about free speech and academic freedom have been raised by human rights advocates, amidst reports that the White House may seek to rescind $1.1 billion in CPB funding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
