Diplomatic Moves: Nepal Probes Tragic Student Death at KIIT

Nepal initiates diplomatic efforts to investigate the death of an 18-year-old student at KIIT, Odisha, after she was found hanging. This incident follows another Nepalese student's suicide at the same institute. Nepal's Foreign Minister and officials from both countries are working towards a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-05-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 10:02 IST
Diplomatic Moves: Nepal Probes Tragic Student Death at KIIT
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nepal has taken decisive steps to probe the tragic death of an 18-year-old student at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The discovery of her body comes merely months after a similar incident involving another Nepalese student.

Expressing deep sorrow, Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba announced the initiation of diplomatic discussions involving India's government and Nepal's embassy in Delhi. Ambassador Shankar P Sharma is coordinating efforts with Indian authorities and the university for an exhaustive inquiry.

The B. Tech student's death has sparked controversy and calls for justice, as previous incidents at the institute had led to protests and diplomatic engagement. The Odisha government has launched an internal investigation, resulting in multiple arrests related to the former incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

