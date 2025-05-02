Left Menu

Karnataka Government Intensifies Probe into Mangaluru Murder

The Karnataka government is addressing the murder of Suhas Shetty, a known rowdy sheeter, in Mangaluru. Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the formation of multiple police teams to apprehend the culprits, ensuring that peace and harmony in the region remain intact amid heightened tension and political accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-05-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 11:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, emphasized on Friday the government's serious stance on the murder of Suhas Shetty, a rowdy sheeter in Mangaluru. Four police teams have been established to locate the perpetrators, with additional forces sent to the area to maintain peace.

The gruesome murder occurred late Thursday evening in the Bajpe area of Mangaluru. This incident raised concerns about peace efforts in Dakshina Kannada among escalating political accusations, specifically from the opposition BJP. Parameshwara refuted claims of failure, stating that efforts to uphold law and order are ongoing.

Prohibitory orders have been issued citywide until May 6, following tensions in the aftermath of the murder. The government assures that decisive action will be taken against those responsible, with Parameshwara calling for communal harmony in light of political criticisms about the safety of Hindu activists under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

