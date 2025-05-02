Drone Strike on Humanitarian Ship Sparks International Outcry
A ship carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza was bombed by drones in international waters near Malta. The incident, involving the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, has sparked calls for diplomatic accountability. The vessel, named the Conscience, was reported to be at risk of sinking, but all on board are now safe.
A humanitarian aid ship headed for Gaza was bombed by drones in international waters off Malta on Friday, according to the Freedom Flotilla Coalition. The Maltese government confirmed a successful rescue operation, ensuring the safety of all passengers and crew.
The Conscience, a vessel organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, an international NGO, reportedly caught fire after being attacked, prompting accusations against Israel from the group. They have called for accountability from Israeli diplomats for what they claim are violations of international law.
Following a mayday call reporting a fire, Maltese maritime authorities coordinated firefighting efforts. The attack comes as part of ongoing tensions following recent conflicts between Israel and Gaza, highlighting the continued risks faced by activists in the region.
