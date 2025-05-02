Tensions Erupt in Dakshina Kannada: VHP Bandh Follows Activist's Murder

A shutdown swept through the Dakshina Kannada district following a bandh call by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the wake of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty's murder. Many parts of the district saw activities come to a standstill, alongside incidents of vandalism, notably involving the stoning of public transportation buses.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation was forced to suspend its services in suburban areas as safety concerns mounted. Law enforcement authorities clamped prohibitory orders to prevent potential flare-ups. The prohibition, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, restricts public gatherings and carrying of weapons.

As investigations unfold, political and civil leaders have weighed in, calling for swift justice and heightened security. The government reassured the public of their commitment to maintaining peace, even as debates arise on addressing radicalism and law enforcement effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)