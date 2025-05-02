Left Menu

Tensions Erupt in Dakshina Kannada: VHP Bandh Follows Activist's Murder

A bandh was called by the VHP in Dakshina Kannada following the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty. Public transport was disrupted and businesses were closed in response to vandalism and security concerns. Authorities implemented prohibitory orders amidst fears of further unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:42 IST
Tensions Erupt in Dakshina Kannada: VHP Bandh Follows Activist's Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shutdown swept through the Dakshina Kannada district following a bandh call by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the wake of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty's murder. Many parts of the district saw activities come to a standstill, alongside incidents of vandalism, notably involving the stoning of public transportation buses.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation was forced to suspend its services in suburban areas as safety concerns mounted. Law enforcement authorities clamped prohibitory orders to prevent potential flare-ups. The prohibition, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, restricts public gatherings and carrying of weapons.

As investigations unfold, political and civil leaders have weighed in, calling for swift justice and heightened security. The government reassured the public of their commitment to maintaining peace, even as debates arise on addressing radicalism and law enforcement effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025