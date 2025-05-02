Left Menu

Assam Panchayat Polls Witness Violent Incidents Amid High Voter Turnout

The first phase of Assam panchayat elections saw a 43.05% voter turnout by 1:30 pm. Amid sporadic violence and disruptions, voting continues across 14 districts. Regions like Cachar recorded high voter engagement, while areas like Dibrugarh reported lower numbers. The polls mark a pivotal grassroots democratic exercise.

The first phase of Assam's panchayat elections recorded a turnout of 43.05% by early afternoon, amidst sporadic violent incidents. Voting commenced at 7:30 am, continuing until 4:30 pm in 14 districts. Despite disruptions, over 89 lakh individuals were registered to vote in 12,916 booths.

The Cachar district reported the highest participation of 48.1%, while Dibrugarh saw only 35% by midday. Violent events led to brief disruptions, with incidents reported in places like Katigorah, where arguments escalated into physical altercations, and Sanctioned pauses at polling stations occurred as a result.

Efforts to stabilize the situation included police intervention, additional security deployment, and election observer oversight. The polls proceeded peacefully thereafter, reflecting a steadfast commitment to democracy. The second election phase is set for May 7, while vote counting across phases is scheduled for May 11.

