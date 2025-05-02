Scandal in Shahdol: Deputy Jailor Accused of Abducting Teen

In a shocking incident, Vikas Singh, a deputy jailor in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, has been accused of abducting a teenage girl. The police registered a case after the 17-year-old was reportedly confined in a hotel room.

According to Shahdol Superintendent of Police Ramji Shrivastava, the accused led the girl to believe he was assisting her to the local railway station. Instead, he took her to a hotel at Gandhi Chowk.

Local police, suspicious of the situation, investigated the hotel and discovered the girl locked in a room. Statements from the victim have led to charges of kidnapping and confinement against Singh, who remains on the run.

(With inputs from agencies.)