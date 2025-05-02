Scandal in Shahdol: Deputy Jailor Accused of Abducting Teen
A deputy jailor in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, Vikas Singh, faces allegations of abducting and confining a teenage girl in a hotel room. Singh deceived the 17-year-old by offering her a lift under the guise of assisting her to the railway station, only to take her to a hotel.
In a shocking incident, Vikas Singh, a deputy jailor in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, has been accused of abducting a teenage girl. The police registered a case after the 17-year-old was reportedly confined in a hotel room.
According to Shahdol Superintendent of Police Ramji Shrivastava, the accused led the girl to believe he was assisting her to the local railway station. Instead, he took her to a hotel at Gandhi Chowk.
Local police, suspicious of the situation, investigated the hotel and discovered the girl locked in a room. Statements from the victim have led to charges of kidnapping and confinement against Singh, who remains on the run.
