‘Ageing with Dignity’: President Murmu Unveils Welfare Reforms for Senior Citizens

In a landmark event titled ‘Ageing with Dignity – Initiatives for the Welfare of Senior Citizens’, held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre on May 2, 2025, the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering commitment to the welfare, empowerment, and dignity of its elderly population. Organized by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the event marked a series of transformative initiatives, digital advancements, and community partnerships that seek to strengthen the support system for senior citizens in India.

Launch of Senior Citizen Welfare Portal

A key highlight of the day was the formal launch of the Senior Citizen Welfare Portal by President Murmu. Envisioned as a comprehensive digital hub, the portal aims to provide elderly citizens with seamless access to information on government schemes, healthcare benefits, welfare services, legal rights, and ongoing events. This platform represents a major leap toward digital inclusion, ensuring that the elderly are not left behind in the digital era. It is designed to be user-friendly, multilingual, and accessible to citizens across all strata of society, including those in rural and remote areas.

Inauguration of Senior Citizen Homes Across Five States

In a significant step toward strengthening physical infrastructure for elderly care, the President virtually inaugurated five new Senior Citizen Homes located in:

Tawang , Arunachal Pradesh

Wokha , Nagaland

Vellore , Tamil Nadu

Anakapalli , Andhra Pradesh

Nainital, Uttarakhand

These homes, developed under the Ministry’s framework guided by the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (MWPSC) Act, aim to provide safe, nurturing, and dignified residential environments for indigent elderly persons. Each facility is designed to promote independent living while ensuring access to healthcare, nutrition, emotional support, and community participation.

Interaction with Unsung Heroes and Padma Awardees

The day began with an inspirational interaction between President Murmu and a group of ‘Unsung Heroes’—senior citizens whose selfless contributions span fields such as education, literature, arts, sports, history, and social reform. Many among them are recipients of the Padma Awards. Their life stories served as a moving testament to the enduring strength, wisdom, and patriotism of India’s elderly population.

Distribution of Aids and Assistive Devices

Another significant component of the event was the ceremonial distribution of Aids and Assistive Devices under the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana (RVY). President Murmu personally handed over assistive equipment such as walkers, wheelchairs, hearing aids, and spectacles to deserving senior citizens. This act underscored the government's commitment to ensuring the physical well-being and mobility of the elderly, especially those from economically weaker sections.

Signing of MoU with Brahma Kumaris

A notable development during the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment and the Brahma Kumaris organization. Known for their work in spiritual well-being and emotional resilience, the Brahma Kumaris will partner with the government to offer intergenerational programmes focused on mindfulness, mental health, and spiritual enrichment. These programmes will be tailored for both young and older citizens, fostering mutual respect and emotional connection.

Symbolic Pledge of Solidarity

A pledge was administered to all attendees—including students, officials from the Social Justice Ministry and President’s Secretariat—symbolizing a collective commitment to intergenerational bonding and the dignity of the elderly. The pledge emphasized the core values of empathy, responsibility, and respect for senior citizens.

Address by Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar, emphasized in his address that the government’s eldercare policies are deeply rooted in Indian values of compassion, service, and familial respect. He noted that the latest initiatives are part of a broader framework aimed at promoting “active ageing,” which involves not just physical health but also emotional engagement, cultural participation, and mental well-being.

Other dignitaries in attendance included Ministers of State Dr. Ramdas Athawale and Shri B.L. Verma, along with senior officials, spiritual leaders, social workers, and school students.

Promoting Traditional Ethos and Inclusive Development

The event successfully brought together diverse stakeholders—senior citizens, children, social organizations, and spiritual figures—to celebrate India’s traditional ethos of reverence for the elderly. It reiterated the importance of nurturing intergenerational relationships and preserving cultural values. Speakers throughout the event highlighted the necessity of creating an inclusive environment that empowers seniors to live independently while remaining emotionally and socially integrated with the broader community.

Looking Ahead

The ‘Ageing with Dignity’ initiative signals a significant shift in how India approaches elder care—moving from a reactive, welfare-based model to a proactive, inclusive, and holistic ecosystem. Through a blend of digital innovation, infrastructure development, intersectoral collaboration, and cultural affirmation, the Government of India is working to ensure that senior citizens not only live longer lives but lead richer, more fulfilling ones.