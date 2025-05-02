Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari Assumes Charge as Vice Chief of Indian Air Force

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari PVSM AVSM VM took over as the Vice Chief of the Air Staff (VCAS) of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on 2nd May 2025. With a sterling record of service, unmatched professional experience, and a legacy of contributions to India’s air power capabilities, Air Marshal Tiwari’s elevation to the second-highest position in the IAF marks a significant chapter in the organization’s continuing modernization and strategic evolution.

Academic and Military Foundations

Air Marshal Tiwari’s journey in uniform began with a firm academic and military grounding. He completed his early education at the prestigious Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun—an institution known for nurturing future military leaders. His academic excellence and leadership skills earned him a place at the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, where he graduated in June 1985 as the recipient of the President's Gold Medal, awarded to the best all-round cadet.

Commissioned into the Fighter Stream of the Indian Air Force on 7th June 1986, Air Marshal Tiwari has since amassed more than 3600 hours of flying experience on a variety of aircraft. His early career saw him excel in operational flying, further enhanced by his qualifications as a Flying Instructor and an Experimental Test Pilot—elite credentials that few in the aviation community attain.

Technical and Operational Expertise

A graduate of the Air Command and Staff College in the United States, Air Marshal Tiwari has combined field expertise with academic prowess throughout his career. He has served in pivotal instructional roles at both the IAF Test Pilots' School and the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, helping shape the next generation of Air Force leaders.

Among his most celebrated operational contributions was during the 1999 Kargil conflict, where he played a crucial role in the operationalisation of the Litening Laser Designation Pod—a technology that significantly improved the precision of airstrikes in the mountainous terrain of Kargil. His role in weapons integration and tactical innovation earned widespread respect within the defense establishment.

Pioneering Work in LCA Development

Between 2006 and 2009, and again in 2018–2019, Air Marshal Tiwari was integrally involved in the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) program. As the Project Director (Flight Test) at the National Flight Test Centre, he led the charge during the critical phases of flight testing and played a seminal role in securing the Final Operational Clearance (FOC) of the indigenously developed Tejas fighter aircraft. His leadership helped shape one of the most significant milestones in India’s military aviation history.

Strategic Leadership Roles

In addition to his technical acumen, Air Marshal Tiwari has held a range of strategic and diplomatic positions. He served as India’s Air Attache in Paris from 2013 to 2016, a period that saw increased Indo-French cooperation in defense, especially concerning the Rafale deal and joint aerospace initiatives.

At Air Headquarters, he previously served as the Deputy Chief of the Air Staff, where he oversaw critical modernization programs and capability development initiatives. Prior to assuming the role of Vice Chief of the Air Staff, he was the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the South Western Air Command, where he was responsible for operational readiness and infrastructure development in a strategically vital region.

Honours and Decorations

In recognition of his distinguished service, Air Marshal Tiwari has been the recipient of several prestigious awards:

Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) in 2025

Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) in 2022

Vayu Sena Medal (VM) in 2008

These accolades underscore his sustained commitment to excellence and the nation’s defense.

Personal Life

Air Marshal Tiwari is married to Mrs. Richa Tiwari, a postgraduate in Cytology. The couple is blessed with two daughters. Known for his grounded nature and quiet strength, the Air Marshal is admired not just for his professional achievements but also for his dedication to family and nation.

Looking Ahead

As the Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Tiwari is expected to play a pivotal role in driving the IAF’s modernization agenda, strengthening operational readiness, and fostering innovation in aerospace capabilities. His vision, depth of experience, and commitment to indigenous development make him a critical figure in shaping the future of the Indian Air Force.