Over 6000 Gather in Nashik for Yoga Mahotsav as 50-Day Countdown to IDY 2025 Begins

The spiritual city of Nashik, renowned as the land of Mahakumbh, became the epicenter of a grand celebration on May 1st, 2025, as it hosted the Yoga Mahotsav to commemorate the 50-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025. Organized by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, the event saw over 6,000 Yoga practitioners and enthusiasts converge at Gauri Maidan in Panchavati, a venue steeped in spiritual heritage.

A Spiritual Launch: Yoga Sangam Portal

A key highlight of the event was the launch of the Yoga Sangam Portal, a digital gateway designed to facilitate synchronized, nationwide participation in the upcoming IDY on 21st June 2025. The initiative aims to coordinate Yoga sessions at over 1,00,000 locations across India, reflecting the deep-rooted cultural embrace and modern adaptability of Yoga in daily life. The platform allows individuals, organizations, and communities to register and participate in these mass Yoga sessions, making the campaign truly decentralized yet powerfully unified.

Dignitaries Grace the Occasion

The Yoga Mahotsav was inaugurated by Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Ayush, and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare. In his keynote address, he remarked, “Nashik is a sacred city blessed by the presence of great souls, and visiting it fills me with pride. Yoga, once deeply embedded in India’s ancient traditions, is now a thriving global practice.”

He further emphasized the visionary role of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, noting that, “Through his tireless efforts, Yoga has reached millions worldwide and is now the cornerstone of holistic wellness.” Jadhav highlighted that IDY 2025 will be part of a decade-long celebration of Yoga, aiming to bring its benefits to every corner of society.

Launching the Yoga Sangam Portal, he said, “This platform marks a significant stride toward global unity through wellness. It embodies the spirit of collective harmony, strengthening Yoga’s place as a unifier of humanity.”

A Gathering of Leaders and Luminaries

The event was attended by several eminent personalities including:

Shri Bhaskar Murlidhar Bhagare, MP, Lok Sabha, Nashik

Smt. Devyani Suhas Pharande, MLA, Nashik Central

Smt. Seema Hiray, MLA, Nashik West

Shri Rahul Uttamrao Dhikale, MLA, Nashik East

Lt. Gen. Dr. Madhuri Kanitkar, Vice Chancellor, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS)

Dr. Vishwas Mandlik, Head, Yoga Vidya Gurukul, Nashik

Ms. Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush

In her welcome address, Ms. Dash reiterated India’s civilizational ethos with the mantra of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” — the world is one family. She emphasized Yoga as a living expression of this ancient philosophy.

Common Yoga Protocol: A Mass Demonstration

The highlight of the Mahotsav was a live demonstration of the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) led by Dr. Kashinath Samagandi, Director of MDNIY. The protocol includes foundational Yoga postures, breathing techniques like Pranayama, and meditative practices such as Dhyana, aimed at enhancing balance, flexibility, strength, and inner peace. The performance by MDNIY demonstrators was met with enthusiastic participation by over 6000 attendees, creating a powerful collective energy at the venue.

The event was broadcast live across social media platforms of the Ministry of Ayush, MDNIY, and allied Yoga organizations, further extending its reach.

Decade of Yoga: Signature Events Unveiled

This year’s celebrations revolve around 10 Signature Events designed to expand Yoga’s reach and relevance:

Yoga Sangam – Mass synchronized Yoga at 1,00,000 locations on June 21. Yoga Bandhan – International partnerships with 10 countries hosting sessions at iconic landmarks. Yoga Parks – Development of 1,000 community-centric Yoga Parks. Yoga Samavesh – Inclusive Yoga initiatives for Divyangjan, the elderly, children, and underserved communities. Yoga Prabhav – A decade-long impact study on Yoga and public health. Yoga Connect – A Virtual Global Yoga Summit with experts and health professionals. Harit Yoga – An eco-conscious Yoga campaign combining wellness with afforestation and cleanliness drives. Yoga Unplugged – Youth-focused programs to boost Gen Z participation. Yoga Maha Kumbh – Week-long festivals in 10 cities, culminating in a mega event led by the Prime Minister. SamYogam – A 100-day campaign aligning Yoga with modern healthcare systems.

Building Momentum: Past Events and Future Vision

The Nashik Mahotsav follows earlier landmark events such as the 100-day countdown at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi (March 13, 2025), and the 75-day countdown celebration at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar (April 7, 2025). Each of these milestones continues to build excitement and commitment toward IDY 2025, which marks the 11th International Day of Yoga since its inception in 2015.

The Government of India, through the Ministry of Ayush and MDNIY, is steadfast in its mission to spread the transformative power of Yoga far and wide — not just as a physical regimen but as a spiritual and philosophical pathway to sustainable living and global harmony.

As the countdown continues, the Nashik celebration stands as a glowing testament to Yoga’s unifying power — a tradition reborn for the 21st century, and one that connects body, mind, community, and cosmos.