Crackdown on Fake Doctor: Dimapur Man Arrested
A man has been apprehended in Dimapur, Nagaland, for allegedly practising medicine without necessary qualifications or registration, according to local police.
The suspect, identified as a resident of NST Colony, was masquerading as a doctor in Dimapur, Nagaland's bustling commercial center, noted the police in their statement.
His arrest comes after the Nagaland Medical Council filed a complaint, prompting police verification that revealed the accused lacked a recognised medical degree and official registration.
Authorities have initiated a case under applicable legal provisions and are probing the breadth of his deception, including potential harm to patients unaware of his fraudulent identity.
Dimapur Police have concurrently issued a public advisory, urging citizens to verify the qualifications and State Medical Council registration numbers of healthcare providers before seeking their services.
The police emphasised community responsibility in maintaining a safe healthcare environment, encouraging public reporting of any suspicious individuals practising without proper credentials.
(With inputs from agencies.)