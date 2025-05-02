Left Menu

Crackdown on Fake Doctor: Dimapur Man Arrested

A man from Dimapur, Nagaland, was arrested for posing as a doctor without proper qualifications or registration. The arrest followed a complaint from the Nagaland Medical Council. Police are investigating his activities and advising the public to verify credentials of healthcare professionals to ensure safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:08 IST
Crackdown on Fake Doctor: Dimapur Man Arrested
A man has been apprehended in Dimapur, Nagaland, for allegedly practising medicine without necessary qualifications or registration, according to local police.

The suspect, identified as a resident of NST Colony, was masquerading as a doctor in Dimapur, Nagaland's bustling commercial center, noted the police in their statement.

His arrest comes after the Nagaland Medical Council filed a complaint, prompting police verification that revealed the accused lacked a recognised medical degree and official registration.

Authorities have initiated a case under applicable legal provisions and are probing the breadth of his deception, including potential harm to patients unaware of his fraudulent identity.

Dimapur Police have concurrently issued a public advisory, urging citizens to verify the qualifications and State Medical Council registration numbers of healthcare providers before seeking their services.

The police emphasised community responsibility in maintaining a safe healthcare environment, encouraging public reporting of any suspicious individuals practising without proper credentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

