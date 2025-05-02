PM Modi Dedicates ₹8,800 Cr Vizhinjam Port to Nation, Unveils Vision for Maritime India

In a landmark event held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Adi Shankaracharya, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi dedicated the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport to the nation. Developed at a cost of ₹8,800 crore, this strategically significant project promises to transform India’s maritime infrastructure and strengthen its role in global trade networks.

A Tribute to Adi Shankaracharya’s Spiritual Legacy

Opening his address, Prime Minister Modi reflected on his earlier visit to the birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya and the installation of a grand statue of the revered philosopher at the Vishwanath Dham in Kashi. He also recalled unveiling another statue at the sacred Kedarnath Dham. Emphasizing Shankaracharya’s foundational role in India’s spiritual unity, the Prime Minister celebrated Kerala’s pride in having birthed such a monumental thinker. The occasion was doubly significant as it coincided with the annual reopening of the Kedarnath temple to devotees.

Vizhinjam Port: A New Era in Indian Maritime Development

Describing the newly inaugurated Vizhinjam Deepwater Port as a “symbol of new age development,” PM Modi congratulated the people of Kerala and the nation. Designed as a transshipment hub capable of hosting the world's largest cargo ships, the port is expected to triple its capacity in the coming years.

He pointed out that 75% of India’s transshipment previously took place in foreign ports, leading to considerable outflow of revenue. The Vizhinjam Port is now poised to redirect these economic benefits back to Indian shores, especially to Kerala’s local economy.

Reviving India’s Maritime Heritage

Tracing India’s maritime prosperity back to pre-colonial times, PM Modi emphasized that India once held a significant share of the global GDP due to robust trade networks and port cities. Kerala, through its thriving Arabian Sea trade routes, was a major player in global commerce. The Prime Minister pledged to restore this maritime legacy through modern infrastructure, ease of doing business, and strategic vision.

Government's Infrastructure Push and Policy Initiatives

Underlining the synergy between physical infrastructure and policy reforms, the Prime Minister highlighted India’s 10-year roadmap for port-led development. Major efforts have been made under flagship programs like Sagarmala and PM Gati Shakti, aiming to integrate railways, roadways, waterways, and airways for seamless logistics. These initiatives have improved port operations, including a 30% reduction in ship turnaround time and significant enhancement in cargo handling capacity.

He announced the launch of Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision, a strategic roadmap to position India as a global maritime leader. India now has two ports ranked in the global top 30 and is among the top 20 nations in shipbuilding.

Public-Private Partnership: The Engine of Maritime Growth

The Prime Minister lauded the pivotal role of the private sector in upgrading India’s maritime infrastructure. Over the past decade, thousands of crores have been invested under Public-Private Partnerships, enabling ports to meet global standards and become future-ready. This model has accelerated innovation and operational efficiency.

He also unveiled plans to establish a shipbuilding and repair cluster in Kochi, foreseeing this as a significant employment generator and a boost to local talent. Further, the recent Union Budget has introduced policies to support domestic construction of large ships, directly benefiting the MSME sector and creating new entrepreneurial opportunities.

Kerala’s All-Round Growth: From Ports to Welfare

PM Modi emphasized that development must touch every citizen’s life. Kerala, he said, has seen rapid progress in highways, railways, airports, and port infrastructure over the last decade. Projects like the long-delayed Kollam and Alappuzha bypasses have been completed, and the state now enjoys modern Vande Bharat trains, enhancing its internal connectivity.

The central government’s commitment to cooperative federalism was evident in several welfare initiatives benefiting Kerala. These include the Jal Jeevan Mission, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and the Pradhan Mantri Suryagarh Free Electricity Scheme.

Focus on Fishermen and Blue Economy

Reiterating the government’s focus on the welfare of the fishing community, PM Modi noted major investments under the Blue Revolution and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. Fishing harbors such as Ponnani and Puthiyappa have been modernized, and thousands of fishermen have received Kisan Credit Cards, providing access to financial assistance.

Condolences on the Passing of Pope Francis

In a solemn moment, PM Modi expressed deep condolences on the recent passing of Pope Francis, lauding his lifelong service and commitment to inclusivity. He acknowledged Kerala’s ancient ties with Christianity, referencing the Saint Thomas Church, one of the oldest in the world. The Prime Minister also appreciated President Droupadi Murmu’s attendance at the papal funeral, representing India.

Looking Ahead: Kerala as a Global Maritime Hub

In his concluding remarks, PM Modi envisioned Kerala as a global center for maritime trade, with projects like the Vizhinjam Port at the core of this transformation. He reiterated the government’s commitment to working hand-in-hand with the state, fostering job creation and economic upliftment.

“India’s maritime sector will reach new heights,” he declared with confidence, driven by a combination of spiritual legacy, modern infrastructure, and visionary leadership.

Dignitaries Present: Among those present were Governor of Kerala Shri Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan, and Union Ministers Shri Suresh Prabhu and Shri George Kurien, along with other esteemed guests.