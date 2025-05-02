India's Science Future: DST’s 55th Year Marks Industry Push and Global Ascent

India’s scientific and technological future took center stage as the Department of Science and Technology (DST) celebrated its 55th Foundation Day on May 3, 2025. The event, held in New Delhi, brought together luminaries from the realms of science, academia, industry, and governance. In a keynote address that resonated with both vision and urgency, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, laid out a comprehensive blueprint for India’s research and innovation trajectory in the decades ahead.

Reflecting on DST's Journey Since 1971

Tracing the origin and rise of the DST since its founding in 1971, Dr. Singh highlighted the department's pivotal role in transforming India from a largely agrarian society into a global scientific powerhouse. “The founding of DST mirrors the march of post-independence India in the field of science,” he remarked. The Minister commended the department for acting as a bridge between scientific research and governance, turning policy visions into measurable, impactful outcomes.

The event was attended by key dignitaries including Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, DST Secretary Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Dr. Sharad Sharma from iSPIRT, and Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of Capacity Building Commission (CBC), reflecting the unity of purpose across institutions and sectors.

India’s Scientific Rise: Metrics That Matter

Dr. Singh presented compelling evidence of India’s rising stature in the global scientific community, backed by sharp improvements in key international rankings. Notably:

Global Innovation Index : India climbed from the 81st position in 2015 to 39th in 2024.

Start-up Ecosystem : India now ranks 3rd globally in the number of start-ups.

PhD Output : India is the 3rd largest producer of PhDs in science and engineering.

Research Publications : The country ranks 3rd in the world.

Intellectual Property: India is now 6th globally in IP filings.

These achievements, he asserted, were catalyzed by DST’s mission-mode initiatives such as the National Supercomputing Mission, Cyber-Physical Systems, and the recently launched National Quantum Mission.

Private Sector: The Next Frontier of Scientific Innovation

At the heart of Dr. Singh’s address was a clarion call for deeper industry engagement in research and innovation. He advocated a shift from government-dominated R&D to industry-led innovation ecosystems. “In India, knowledge partnerships alone don’t work — industry must have skin in the game,” he declared.

This industry-aligned model, he explained, should be based on “market-determined innovation,” where sustainable research is both driven and funded by private players. He argued that only through such synergistic models can India secure a place among the top scientific nations globally.

ANRF: A New Era for Research Democratization

Dr. Singh introduced the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) — a statutory body envisioned as a game-changer in democratizing research funding. The ANRF, he said, will actively promote university-led innovation and decentralized research models, ensuring broader participation beyond elite institutions.

Two flagship programmes now operating under DST’s aegis include:

The ₹1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation Fund, aimed at financing long-term high-impact projects. The National Geospatial Mission, focusing on harnessing geospatial technologies for governance and development.

Bridging Aspirations and Technology

Emphasizing the sociological shift underway, Dr. Singh pointed to a “digitalisation of the Indian mind.” He cited the widespread use of mobile technologies even among semi-literate populations as evidence of a deeper, behavioural transformation. “Even a semi-literate person today prefers WhatsApp over writing down a number — that’s the extent of behavioural change,” he noted, celebrating this digital adoption as a new engine for innovation.

He also underlined DST’s grassroots efforts, particularly programmes tailored to women, children, and marginalized communities, ensuring that the science and technology revolution touches all strata of Indian society.

Reverse Brain Drain: Tapping Global Indian Talent

In a bold proposal, Dr. Singh advocated for a strategic return of Indian scientific talent from abroad, calling on researchers and scientists to plan international academic or research stints with the intent of returning. “India today has everything to offer. It’s time we built a reverse pipeline for global talent,” he urged, citing improved infrastructure, institutional support, and funding opportunities as compelling reasons.

The Road Ahead: Optimism and Resolve

Wrapping up the celebrations, Dr. Singh declared, “This is one of the best times for science and research in India — and the best is yet to come.” His closing remarks were met with enthusiastic applause from an audience of researchers, innovators, policymakers, and students — all part of the ecosystem shaping India's scientific future.

As DST moves forward into its 56th year, it carries with it not just a legacy of excellence but a renewed mandate — to elevate Indian science through inclusive, industry-driven, and globally collaborative innovation.